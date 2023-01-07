Triple shooting in Hollywood leaves 1 dead; suspect at large

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man was killed and three others wounded in a triple shooting early Saturday morning in Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. After being treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. His identity was not immediately released.

The other two victims were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

There was no suspect description and the wounded victims have not been cooperating with officers, the LAPD said.

The shooting closed a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard while police conducted their investigation.