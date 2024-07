3 people shot as gunfire erupts at Long Beach strip mall

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police and paramedics are responding to reports of three people shot in Long Beach.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of 49th Street and Long Beach Boulevard.

Police were putting up crime scene tape around a small shopping center that had a bar and pizza place, among other businesses.

The condition of the three shooting victims was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This breaking story will be updated as more details become available.