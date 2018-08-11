#Holyfire New Fire numbers this morning: 21,473 acres with 29% containment! — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 11, 2018

Fire officials on Saturday morning announced that containment of the massive Holy Fire has nearly tripled from 10 percent to 29 percent, offering a glimmer of hope to residents of Riverside and Orange counties even as thousands of homes remain threatened.The wildfire's acreage inched upward to 21,473 overnight as more than 1,500 firefighters were on the front lines of the inferno in the Cleveland National Forest.As the fire entered its sixth day, helicopters and airplanes continued to drop fire retardant on flames burning in otherwise inaccessible terrain.More than 21,000 people are under evacuation orders, though many in Lake Elsinore and other areas have remained behind in an effort to defend their homes.