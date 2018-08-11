TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --The Holy Fire is putting a strain on businesses being forced to close their doors while they wait for the flames to pass, it's something the Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa in Temescal Valley is going through.
Zakiya Long and her colleagues watched in horror as flames from the 21,400-acre Holy Fire crept toward their workplace.
If anything happens to the historic resort, they could be out of their jobs.
"Anything can happen - it's super scary. We work here, we have management, we have employees, coworkers that live on the property, tons of animals and wildlife. We don't know what's going to happen next," Long said.
The spa's website and social media accounts say that management hopes to have the property open by Monday, but it's at the mercy of the fire's behavior.
"It's really scary because we work here and it's just... You don't know if you're going to lose your job, you don't know what's going to happen. We know the firefighters are doing such a good job taking care of it - it's just kind of surreal, really," said employee Ally Amodeo.
Carley Smith, another Glen Ivy employee, was evacuated from her nearby house on Wednesday and has been staying with her grandmother since. But even though she's nervous about what might happen to her home and office, she's trying to stay positive.
Smith said that she's received an outpouring of support since the Holy Fire started on Monday and believes the crisis is actually showing the community's true colors.
"It's small but strong," she said