Video shows moment homeless woman attacks young girl on South LA sidewalk

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic video captured the moment a young girl was attacked by a homeless woman as she was walking on a sidewalk in South Los Angeles - and the man who jumped in to save her is being hailed a hero.

It happened the morning of Friday, May 26, on S. Main Street.

John Irias said he parking his car when he suddenly saw the homeless woman hit the little girl in the face.

The footage from the video shows the homeless woman walking on the sidewalk when she comes face to face with the little girl.

The young girl, whose seen wearing a purple backpack, walks near her. Suddenly, the homeless woman strikes the little girl.

"That's when I ran over to help her," said Irias. "The homeless person heard me coming so they got up and started to retrieve something. I wasn't sure what it was ... I found out right away as soon as we made contact."

Irias said the homeless woman had a knife. He said that as he tried to grab her, she cut his face.

"Slashed me in the face but I continued to hold the suspect down but unfortunately, I was losing a lot of blood," said Irias. "I got about six stitches."

Irias said thankfully, he was with his friend, Victor Camarena, at the time, who has EMT training.

Camarena used that training to help Irias and the girl.

"I was just lucky to have the resources available, I have like three to four first-aid kits in my car, just happen to be handy. I was grateful to have them," he said.

Camarena immediately called 911.

Meanwhile, Irias kept the homeless woman apprehended until police arrived.

Both men - who met at work and bonded over their children - are grateful they were at the right place at the right time.

"I mean anything can happen anywhere," said Camarena. "Stay ready so you don't have to get ready."

The investigation into the attack remains ongoing.