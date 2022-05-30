crash

Tractor-trailer crash sends 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto Pennsylvania highway

"The roadway was then cleared of all hot dog debris," state police said.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Eating a hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life, study suggests

ROSTRAVER TWP., Pennsylvania -- Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer. Labor Day is considered the unofficial end.

Between those two holidays, an estimated 818 hot dogs are consumed every second, according to Wallethub. That's seven billion total!

The video featured in the player above is from a previous story.

So with the unofficial start of hot dog season upon us, it should come as no surprise that an accident involving hot dogs - or hot dog filler - is gaining attention on the internet.

It happened last week on I-70 in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling at a high rate of speed lost control of the vehicle. The truck left the roadway and crashed into trees.

SEE ALSO: Eating a hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life, study suggests

Police say the impact sent the load the tractor-trailer was carrying onto the highway - all 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler.



State police say both the driver and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department, which posted photos of the mess on Facebook, said the two occupants were treated at the scene by medics.

"The roadway was then cleared of all hot dog debris," state police said.

Investigators say multiple brakes on the vehicle were "completely inoperable, resulting in a total loss of stopping power." Police say numerous citations will be filed against the driver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsylvaniatractor trailerhot dogscrash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CRASH
5 dead after boats collided head-on Memorial Day weekend
Video shows car plowing into beauty store in AZ and hitting 2 shoppers
Suspect shot, killed by Ontario police after chase ends in crash
Huntington Beach crash leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
TOP STORIES
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
LAPD officer dies after 'catastrophic spinal injury' during training
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
Coyote caught on video sneaking into Woodland Hills home
WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns
After 60 years, San Gabriel man finally gets his high school diploma
Show More
Coast Guard suspends search for swimmer gone missing off OC coast
'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
21 dead after plane crashes in Nepal mountains
Man dies while hiking at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades
Airline passengers paying skyrocketing airfares during holiday travel
More TOP STORIES News