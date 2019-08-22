LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A hotel cook accused of threatening to shoot up the Long Beach Marriott made his first court appearance Thursday.
The Los Angeles County district attorney filed four felony charges against Rodolfo Montoya.
Police arrested him Wednesday, after they say he revealed to his co-worker that he had gathered several guns, ammunition and tactical gear and was planning an assault.
Police believe he is the sole person responsible for this threat and praised the co-worker for alerting authorities.
Hotel cook charged with 4 felony counts for threats against employees, guests at Long Beach hotel
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News