New affordable housing building in South LA aims to serve low-income families, veterans

The Hollywood Community Housing Corporation is just weeks away from opening its 30th building, which is located on Central Avenue in South L.A. Seventy-four units have been set up for low income families, people leaving homelessness and homeless veterans.
"It's really meeting a person exactly where they're at, and then figuring out the sort of strategy for either delivering the services directly, or partnering with other service agencies who can who have a specialty and are in the neighborhood to address somebody's needs," said Sara Letts, executive director of the Hollywood Community Housing Corporation.
The units don't resemble what might be typical low-income housing. There are big windows, lots of natural light and each unit has some sort of private space. Some units also have incredible views of downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood sign. The ground floor of the building hosts commercial space, including an area for local artists.
A mural of Florence Mills, the 1920s jazz singer and the building's namesake, is on the wall outside.
The Hollywood Community Housing Corporation held a fundraiser earlier this year, all online because of COVID-19 restrictions. The fundraiser included a short documentary highlighting the need for affordable housing in Los Angeles.
Two more buildings are currently under construction and efforts are underway for another four.
"When we recognize and see that we have a list of 4,000 people for 74 units, you know, you have to double down and do work even harder, you know, you have to make a difference," said Jerry Neuman, board president of the Hollywood Community Housing Corporation. "And that what you're doing is the difference that's being made. It motivates you to do more."