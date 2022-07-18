1 in custody for questioning after human remains excavated at Huntington Beach mobile home park

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A person is in custody after Huntington Beach authorities excavated human remains from a mobile-home park this weekend.

Police were called to a mobile home park on Slater Avenue Saturday afternoon after several residents reported a foul odor in the area.

Authorities investigated and eventually excavated human remains of an adult female on the property. It was not immediately clear how long the person had been deceased or a cause of death.

Authorities called the death suspicious.

One person was taken into custody for questioning early Sunday morning. The person's identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Beach police tipline at (714) 375-5066 or provide anonymous information to OC Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS

