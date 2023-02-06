Family of double amputee killed by Huntington Park police marches for justice

The family of Anthony Lowe, a double amputee who was fatally shot by Huntington Park police, held a march to demand justice.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a double amputee who was fatally shot by Huntington Park police held a march Sunday to demand justice and hold officers accountable.

Lowe, 36, was shot and killed Jan. 26 after police say he stabbed one man and tried to throw a knife at officers who responded.

His family says Lowe was no threat and could have been subdued without deadly force. Lowe used a wheelchair but video from the incident shows he was out of the chair and hobbling on his partially amputated legs with a knife in his hand during the confrontation.

Lawsuit expected against Huntington Park police in shooting of double amputee

"I don't understand why they didn't come out to de-escalate," said Lowe's sister, Yatoya Toy. "As you can see they came out to kill him. They came with excessive force. Not only do we want to see the officers charged, we want Huntington Park to be held accountable."

Huntington Park police do not wear body cameras, but Lowe's family says there is video from witnesses that police have not released.

The Huntington Park Police Department has scheduled a news conference for Monday morning and plans to release audio and video related to the incident.