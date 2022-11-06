Fire rips through Iliad Bookshop in North Hollywood; owner says arsonists set blaze and left flyer

Owners told Eyewitness News the bookshop's two live-in cats, Zeus and Apollo, were not harmed.

The owner said someone set fire to the back portion of the shop Thursday and left a flyer at the scene.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- An alleged arson attack forced an iconic bookstore in North Hollywood to close.

The owner of The Iliad Bookshop, located off Cahuenga Boulevard near Chandler, said someone set fire to the back portion of the shop Thursday and left some sort of flyer at the scene.

According to an Instagram post published on the store's account, "terrorists" were behind the attack.

The exterior of the building was charred from the blaze and a window was broken open.

Fortunately, the inside of the shop suffered only smoke damage.

It's unclear if the books suffered any damage to the point that they cannot be sold.

The store's owner said if they are, the bookstore will have to close.

Meanwhile, fire officials have not released details regarding the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.