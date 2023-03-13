WATCH LIVE

In-N-Out to sell mini Double-Doubles, burgers and fries, but only at one special location in SoCal

By ABC7.com staff
Monday, March 13, 2023 10:12PM
If you want a scaled down version of In-N-Out's famous Double-Double, fries or several of the franchise's famous menu items, you can do so in Southern California, but at only one moving location.

In-N-Out's "Esther Snyder Cookout Truck," which was created in honor of the owner's Grandma and In-N-Out co-founder Esther Snyder, will sell the mini burgers and fries.

The Esther Snyder Cookout Truck will be selling the mini food items as part of its mission to support the In-N-Out Burger Foundation's efforts in assisting children who have been victims of child abuse.

The Esther Snyder Cookout Truck is reserved for children and youth events, and can be reserved by anyone hosting an event that meets the criteria.

The truck was named in honor of Snyder due to her love for helping children.

