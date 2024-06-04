Artist Mike Habs designs Pride-themed t-shirt to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Our 2024 ABC7 Pride shirt is here and available for purchase at abc7.com/shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of our Pride merchandise at abc7.com/shop to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health.

"I wanted to create something that celebrated Pride's powerful impact of tolerance, inclusion and acceptance. And the inspiration that is built within the fabric of our culture and our society." said SoCal muralist Mike Habs.

"I like to explore enthusiasm and transcending adversity and I explore that a lot with color and contrast. So my medium lately is primarily acrylic on canvas." That enthusiam and color contrast is highlighted perfectly in Mike's ABC7 Pride shirt.

Snow Commerce Pride-themed Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Mike Habs $24.95 Shop Now

"So with this color scheme, the pride logo of the rainbow symbolizes radical acceptance, and I wanted to include that but bring a new energy to it."

Click here to check out all the designs in the ABC7 Pride Collection.