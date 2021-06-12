'In the Heights' young stars believe movie musical celebrates culture often underrepresented

The film introduces us to the people in New York's Washington Heights, and shows the ups and downs, the joys and the struggles in this predominantly Latino neighborhood.
Young stars Gregory Diaz, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera feel the film is groundbreaking in terms of visibility and serves as a celebration of culture for audiences who are generally underrepresented in movies.
MORE | Jon M. Chu pays tribute to legendary musicals with 'In the Heights'
"Their stories are important. The specificity of your story, there's value in that. Lin bet on the specificity of this neighborhood, and the people that he knows. He never saw it on stage and he created it," said Grace. "I hope this makes people feel encouraged to tell their own story."
"I hope that no matter where you're from that you understand you should celebrate that. You should celebrate your ancestors, celebrate the journey that has taken you to the moment that you're at," said Barrera. "I hope anyone that is an immigrant feels like they wanna raise their flag up and celebrate!"
"Such a beautiful story that back in 2008 was able to open so many doors and now taking it to a whole other level, putting it on the big screen, will hopefully influence people out there the way it has for us,' said Diaz.
"In the Heights" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters now and available on HBO Max.
MORE | 'In the Heights' marks return of Hollywood red carpet