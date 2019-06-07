Inglewood deputy-involved shooting leaves suspect dead

By and ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect died after a deputy-involved shooting in Inglewood Thursday night, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of Imperial Highway and Prairie Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.

There were reports of shots fired inside a patrol car. The suspect was either near or inside the vehicle when the shooting happened.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed damage to the police vehicle's windshield. Bullet casings were also spotted on the ground.

The suspect was transported with gunshot wounds to a hospital.

Information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting was not immediately released by officials.
