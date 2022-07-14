Irvine chiropractor facing 24 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting female patients

Kimberly Edds, the public information officer for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, said 60-year-old Lincoln Carillo was arrested in Virginia last week where he was in the process of starting another chiropractic business.
"They trusted this person, and instead of treating them with the dignity and respect that they deserve, he used his office as a hunting ground to prey on this vulnerable women and to sexually assault them," Edds said.
She said the first victim to come forward sought relief for chronic neck pain at Twins Chiropractic in Irvine when she was allegedly assaulted by Carillo.
"[She] saw him several times and then just realized that the treatment that she was receiving wasn't exactly what she felt was appropriate and she contacted the Irvine Police Department," Edds said.
Since then authorities have been able to identify six more victims.
Carillo is facing seven felony counts of sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation for a professional purpose.
"He was performing these activities, sexual assaults, making these women believe that it was part of their medical treatment when it had nothing to do with their medical treatment," said Edds.
Carillo is also charged with four counts of sexual battery by fraudulent representation of a professional purpose and 12 misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person.
"These women did not deserve this to happen to them," Edds said.
Investigators said since Carillo has an extensive network of connections to chiropractic offices across the southland and Virginia, they fear there may be more victims out there.
"Dr. Carillo exploited the high level of trust we place in our medical professionals, to prey upon his victims," said Irvine Police Chief Michael Kent. "I am thankful for the brave victim that had the courage to come forward and expose his pattern of abuse. A tremendous amount of investigative work went into identifying and interviewing Dr. Carillo's patients to locate additional victims and present a case to the District Attorney that would support criminal charges."
"Vulnerable patients seeking chiropractic treatment for aches and pains should not have to worry about being sexually assaulted," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "Chiropractors and other medical professionals are trusted by their patients to treat them with the dignity and respect that they deserve. Instead, this individual preyed on their vulnerability and sexually assaulted them. The Irvine Police Department did an incredible job pursuing a sexual predator and together we will do everything we can to achieve justice for these women."
Carillo is being held on a $1 million bond. He's expected set to go before a judge on Friday.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Irvine Police Detective Nate Ridlon at nridlon@cityofirvine.org