Irvine sexual assault suspect caught trying to flee country at LAX

Irvine detectives arrested a sexual assault suspect who was caught trying to flee the country at Los Angeles International Airport.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine detectives arrested a sexual assault suspect who was caught trying to flee the country at Los Angeles International Airport.

Last month, a 16-year-old girl reported meeting Gaoyang Gary Li on a dating app and then in person in September 2018.

The victim told police that Li forced her to perform oral sex.

Authorities said she contacted them after Li demanded money, threatening to post video of the act on social media and send it to her friends and family.

Police believe this may not be the first time and urge any other victims to come forward.
