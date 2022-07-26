210 Freeway in Irwindale fully reopens after 5-day closure for upgrades to San Gabriel River bridge

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The 210 Freeway in Irwindale fully reopened to drivers Tuesday following a five-day closure that snarled traffic and forced commuters to find alternate routes.

AIR7 HD captured crews putting the finishing touches on the freeway Monday night.

The westbound lanes had been closed for nearly a week so crews could upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge. Officials say the project is partially funded by Senate Bill 1, which is the gas tax.

During the closure, westbound traffic was detoured on to the eastbound side.

Although work on the westbound side is complete, a second five-day closure on the eastbound side of the freeway is scheduled to start Aug. 17.