IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are battling a wind-whipped brush fire burning near the Miller-Coors brewery in Irwindale.The fire just off the 210 Freeway has scorched about 15 acres. It was first reported around 4:30 p.m. By 6 p.m. fire crews said they had stopped its forward progress.The fire was mostly restricted to the river bed and no structures were threatened.The Metro Gold Line was shut down as a precaution.A second, smaller fire was also burning nearby in the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.