'Examine your hearts': Jacob Blake's family delivers emotional call for justice, change

KENOSHA, Wis. (KABC) -- The family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, addressed the public at an emotional press conference Tuesday afternoon.Jacob Blake Sr. described the response from his young grandchildren - ages 3, 5 and 8 - who were in the car when their father was shot."All my grandson has asked, repeatedly, is, 'Why did the police shoot my daddy in the back?'" Blake Sr. said. "How would you feel if your white son walked up to you as a mother and said, 'Mommy, why did the police shoot my daddy in the back?' You have no clue."Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, focused on a message of faith, prayer and healing."We really just need prayers. As I was riding through here, the city, I noticed a lot of damage. It doesn't reflect my son or my family," she said. "If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes - the violence and the destruction - he would be very unpleased."So I'm really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your hearts," Jackson said. "Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians, do Jacob justice on this level and examine your hearts. We need healing."Sister Letetra Widman said she doesn't want the pity. She wants change."So many people have reached out to me saying that they are sorry this happened to my family. Well don't be sorry, because this has been happening to my family for a long time, longer than I can account for. It happened to Emmett Till. Emmett Till is my family," Widman said, adding the names of Philando Castile, Michael Brown and Sandra Bland."This is nothing new. I'm not sad. I'm not sorry. I'm angry and I'm tired. I haven't cried one time," she said. "I stopped crying years ago. I am numb."