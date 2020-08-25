police-involved shooting

New video shows moments leading up to shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha

New video captures the moments leading up to the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, Wis. (KABC) -- New video captures the moments leading up to the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

The footage, taken from a different angle than the initial video widely seen, shows Jacob Blake appearing to be on the ground beside the car.

It appears at least one police officer is attempting to physically restrain Blake while he is on the ground.

Blake later gets up and walks around the front of the car to the driver's seat. The footage does not show the shooting, but multiple gunshots are heard.

Wisconsin's governor summoned the National Guard for fear of another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man that was caught on video.



Blake is in serious condition.

Police said they were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. They did not say whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, they released no details on the domestic dispute, and they did not immediately disclose the race of the three officers at the scene.

The shooting has turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.

Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night.

The officers are on administrative leave while the state Justice Department investigates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
