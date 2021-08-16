33-year-old man arrested in Burbank on charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10923939" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Orange County man who took a selfie from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has been arrested after someone in his prayer group tipped off the FBI.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested in Burbank on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol following a tip from a paid FBI informant, according to new court papers.Michael Aaron Carico, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with four federal counts, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in federal court in the District of Columbia.According to the complaint, the informant who was among the mob that swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6 told authorities that Carico identified himself to others and said he had been inside the Capitol. When asked how he could be found on social media, Carico gave his full name, court documents allege.Investigators searched Carico's Instagram account and found pictures that appeared to match a person wearing a backwards Navy baseball hat and camouflage shirt with an American flag patch seen in video taken at the Capitol that day, court documents stated.Data from an email account linked to Carico also allegedly included photos and videos suspected to have been taken during the Jan. 6 breach.One of the videos allegedly found on Carico's email account shows the defendant and others singing the final line of the national anthem, according to the criminal complaint. At the end, Carico appears to use an expletive to insult House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.