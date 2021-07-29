Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes arrested after physical altercation with police in Woodland Hills, LAPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10892671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ESPN partnered with The Undefeated, NBA and ABC's "Shark Tank" to support Black-owned businesses.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested early Wednesday morning in Woodland Hills after a physical altercation with police, authorities said.Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a radio call of a domestic dispute in the 22000 block of Mariano Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The officers encountered the 21-year-old Hayes in the front yard of a home and informed him that "they received a call at the location and needed to speak with the victim," and asked Hayes to stay outside while they did so, the LAPD said in a Thursday statement.According to investigators, body camera video shows Hayes repeatedly trying to enter the residence despite officers blocking his path and verbal commands to remain outside. Officers requested backup at the scene and tried to place Hayes' hand behind his back, but he "broke free of the officers' grasp and pushed one of the officers into a wall," the news release said. The footage has not been made public.After police used "physical force to take Hayes down to the ground to overcome his resistance," the LAPD said, he allegedly tried to get up and continued resisting.Officers twice used a Taser, as well as bodyweight and physical force during the altercation, which lasted for about 2 1/2 minutes before police were able to handcuff the NBA player, authorities said.Hayes was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. The LAPD said he received treatment at a hospital for injuries sustained in the incident and was medically cleared for booking at the Van Nuys jail.According to police, one officer was injured in the scuffle and required medical treatment at a hospital. He was later released."There was a female at the location who declined to cooperate with officers' investigation into the original domestic dispute call," the LAPD statement said.Hayes was later released from custody on $25,000 bond at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records. He has not publicly commented on the matter.The Pelicans released a statement following the arrest."We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes," the team's statement said. "We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson's representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time."Hayes, the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Pelicans last season.