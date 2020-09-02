feed socal

Activism through art: How Jeremy Novy spreads messages of inclusion, helps others

This California-based street artist is teaming up with ABC7 to design a t-shirt for the Feed SoCal campaign.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Street artist Jeremy Novy is known for his paintings of koi fish across America and stencils with LGBTQ+ imagery. However, beneath the surface of his colorful stencil work are underlying messages that Novy hopes will spark a conversation.

"I like to kind of do activist things, sometimes social commentary, and put them in public spaces so that everybody can see it and hopefully be impacted by the message," Novy told ABC7.

Novy is no stranger to using his art to forward a cause he's passionate about. The street artist is also known for using inclusive iconography in his art, focusing on underrepresented subjects to promote acceptance and further his gay activism.


This time, he's on a mission to help families who are experiencing food insecurity, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As an artist, I may not have a lot of money to donate to causes, but I definitely can donate artwork," Novy said. "And my artwork can be used to change and feed people."

For his design, Novy was inspired by essential workers, particularly those who work at grocery stores.

"I hope that it inspires people [to think] about others," Novy said.

The artist also hopes his image conveys "generosity and kindness."

"By your donations of wearing this artwork, you're feeding people," Novy said.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the exclusive Jeremy Novy designed t-shirt to support our 9th annual Feed SoCal campaign.

To purchase a t-shirt, visit ABC7's apparel shop.
