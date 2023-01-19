911 call made during Jeremy Renner snowplow accident released: 'He's in rough shape'

You can hear the moment when his neighbor, who made the call, tells operator that Renner is drifting off.

NEVADA (KABC) -- Audio from the 911 call made during actor Jeremy Renner's snowplow incident on New Year's Day has been released as he continues his recovery at home.

The Marvel star is now home after he was injured by the snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries."

The 911 call lasted more than 20 minutes and you can hear the moment when his neighbor, who made the call, tells the operator that Renner is drifting off and his breathing is becoming more shallow.

"Immediately!" the caller is heard yelling. "Someone's been run over by a snowcat!"

You can hear Renner moaning in the background.

"Listen to me," said the neighbor. "You might want to get Life Flight out here immediately."

"Are you with him right now?" asked the operator.

"Yeah," the neighbor replied. "He is in rough shape."

Renner's snowcat, an engine-powered machine used to clear snow, started to roll away while Renner was not in the driver's seat.

"We just need someone here right away with life-saving techniques," said the neighbor.

"Sir, we have help coming from all over right now," the operator replied.

During his lengthy hospital stay, Renner underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

CNN contributed to this report.