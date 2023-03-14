Biden to visit Monterey Park as he's expected to sign new executive order on gun control

President Joe Biden will be in Monterey Park Tuesday where he's expected to sign an executive order aiming to increase the number of background checks to buy guns.

According to the White House, Biden will "grieve with the families and community impacted by the mass shooting.''

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- President Joe Biden will be in Monterey Park Tuesday, using the site of a deadly mass shooting in January to announce an executive order requiring background checks for all firearm purchases, increasing awareness of "red flag" laws to prevent gun possession by questionable individuals and crack down on loss or theft of weapons during shipping.

On Jan. 21, 11 people were killed and nine others injured during a shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. After that shooting, the gunman went to the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in nearby Alhambra, but was disarmed in the lobby by Brandon Tsay, whose family owns the studio.

Tsay was among the guests in first lady Jill Biden's viewing box on Feb. 7 for the president's State of the Union Address.

READ ALSO | Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park shooting suspect to thank him: 'You are America'

According to the White House, Biden will "grieve with the families and community impacted by the mass shooting.''

He will also announce the executive order "with the goal of increasing the number of background checks conducted before firearm sales, moving the U.S. as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation,'' according to the White House.

The order will instruct the attorney general to ensure that firearm sellers who are ignorant of background check requirements or ignoring them to come in compliance, according to the White House.

The order will also direct members of the Cabinet to work with local communities and law enforcement where red flag'' laws are in effect allowing residents to petition a court to determine if a person presents a public danger, allowing weapons to be temporarily removed from the person's possession.

Biden's order will also direct the departments of Transportation and Justice to work on a plan to reduce the loss or theft of firearms during shipment and bolster the reporting of such losses and thefts. According to the White House, there has been a 250% increase in the number of firearms reported lost or stolen during shipment between federally licensed firearms dealers between 2018 and 2022.

The order will also include various other provisions, including authorizing the public release of inspection records for firearms dealers cited for violating federal firearms laws; accelerating federal law enforcement reporting of ballistics data in hopes of catching shooters; improving federal support for gun violence survivors; and advancing efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons that are undetectable by metal detectors.

Biden will make his announcement about the executive order during an appearance at the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley.

The trip will be Biden's first to the Los Angeles area since October 2022, when he visited a Metro construction site, spoke at a political fundraiser and at Irvine Valley College.

Biden spent Monday in the San Diego area meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS.

The president is expected to leave the Los Angeles area after the Monterey Park appearance.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.