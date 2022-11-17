Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD

"They are not protecting the students, that campus is out of control, it's like a lawless campus," said a family attorney.

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In October, two students were stabbed during a fight that broke out on the school's campus. The attacks prompted a walkout where hundreds of students demanded better security.

One of the victims who was stabbed is a 16-year-old boy. His 14-year-old brother was also beaten in the attack.

"They attacked my children, which ended up with one in the hospital," said the mother of those boys, who spoke to several media outlets on Wednesday during a press conference. "Since then, not the district or school has called me to ask when my children are coming back."

The mother said her family has received social media threats since her son was attacked. Now, she's a part of one of two families who want California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate LAUSD.

"We want the Attorney General of the state of California to investigate how Los Angeles Unified School District is not protecting the students in special education, is not protecting the students throughout the district," said attorney Luis Carrillo.

Attorneys for the families have compiled a video, which shows some of the violent attacks at the school that have been captured on cellphones.

The video is now a part of the claim the families have filed against LAUSD.

"They are not protecting the students, that campus is out of control, it's like a lawless campus," said Carrillo. "The violent students have taken over."

In a statement issued to ABC7, an LAUSD spokesperson said the district could not comment on pending litigation, but noted "the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority."

As the families of the victims finished speaking to the assembled press Wednesday, they learned right then and there that the high school was on lockdown following a bomb threat.

"These events keep happening, but no changes are made," said attorney Michael Carrillo. "Why isn't there structural changes at Marshall High School, they are currently on lockdown."

The incident remains under investigation.