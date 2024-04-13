Get a taste of some old school charm at Johnnie's Pastrami in Culver City

Johnnie's Pastrami has become a beloved Culver City icon with their delicious pastrami sandwiches, but that's not all they offer! If you're looking for your next lunch spot, Johnnie's has you covered.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Johnnie's Pastrami in Culver City has been attracting customers for more than seven decades with their famous pastrami sandwiches.

But that's not the only thing they offer. They have chili cheese dogs with fries, onion rings, shrimp and steak, all to give customers a variety of dishes to choose from.

A taste of old school charm

Inside, you'll find real working original juke boxes on the counter and at every booth.

"It's nice to have a place that you know is the same and that is old school," said Brian Reich, whose mother owns the restaurant.

There are plenty of tasty entrees, but you have to order the Pastrami sandwich. It's made of lots of cured beef on a French roll, or rye bread, with mustard. The best time to visit this restaurant is - of course - anytime, but especially when you're hungry.

"When you have a pastrami sandwich, they're very big," said Reich. "It's very common that you don't finish the whole sandwich, so you take some home, and what I've done and what is really good, is in the morning, you make pastrami and eggs. It's delicious."

If you're not really in the mood for a sandwich, there are plenty of other options.

Their chili cheese fries can be topped with pastrami. The grilled Vienna beef hot dogs are also a favorite plus, hamburgers and patty melts.

Save room for dessert

For dessert lovers, Johnnie's Pastrami has plates full of pies made up of apple, cherry and boysenberry to name a few.

Customers can also grab a seat outside and soak up the sun as they enjoy one of their classic milkshakes.

"I get stories of people that have come here on their first date and they've been married for 50 years," said Reich.

The family-owned restaurant is a landmark in the Los Angeles area that's been featured by news outlets over the years and frequented by celebrities.

Reich thanks the cooks, his staff and the community for their love and support.

"It's so warm to meet the customers who tell me the stories of how they've enjoyed Johnnie's over the years and how they enjoyed the food," said Reich. "It's just heartwarming."

Johnnie's Pastrami is located at 4017 Sepulveda Blvd. and is open all year long, except on Thanksgiving and they open at 10 a.m.

Thank you English for the submission!