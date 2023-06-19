Family of man who died after LAPD Taser incident files $100 million lawsuit against city

The family of a man who died after he was hit by a Taser multiple times during a struggle with Los Angeles police officers has filed a new $100 million lawsuit against the city.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a man who died after he was hit by a Taser multiple times during a struggle with Los Angeles police officers has filed a new lawsuit against the city.

Keenan Anderson was one of three men who died in confrontations with the LAPD during the first three days of the year.

Police said Anderson was arrested in January for felony hit-and-run after causing a traffic accident then trying to get into another person's car. Body worn camera video showed Anderson running through traffic after the accident.

He was seen acting erratic with an LAPD officer and was hit by a Taser multiple times as officers tried to restrain him as he ran through traffic.

READ ALSO | LAPD reviewing Taser policy as Chief Moore acknowledges concerns in Keenan Anderson case

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges civil rights violations, assault and battery, false imprisonment and negligence.

The suit seeks unspecified damages, although attorneys said they would ask for damages of $100 million. The family had earlier filed a required damages claim against the city seeking $50 million, but it was rejected.

Earlier this month, an autopsy report stated Anderson died as a result of "effects of cardiomyopathy and cocaine use" and that his death was "determined hours after restraint and conducted energy device use."

"It matters not whether there was cocaine in his system because the actions of the officers were wrong," said L.A. attorney Carl Douglas, who led a press conference Monday afternoon alongside famed national civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Anderson's family.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD officers, issued a statement earlier saying Anderson escalated the confrontation with his behavior, which included running away from officers into traffic.

"Minor auto accidents are usually handled with an exchange of information between the drivers and a call to one's insurance carrier,'' according to the LAPPL. "On the other hand, when an individual who is high on cocaine is in an accident, tries to open the car door of an innocent driver, and then flees the scene by running into traffic, police officers must act.''

Anderson's death prompted a series of protests, demands for the ouster of LAPD Chief Michel Moore and calls for changes in the way the agency responds to traffic crashes.

Anderson was a cousin of Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement.

City News Service contributed to this report.