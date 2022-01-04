coronavirus deaths

Orange County Deputy DA, who voiced opposition to vaccine mandates, dies of COVID at age 46

According to a statement from the OCGOP, Ernby died unexpectedly after what was descried as a "brief illness."
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, who ran for state Assembly as a Republican and had recently been vocal about her opposition to California's vaccine mandates, died of COVID-19. She was 46.



According to a statement released by the Republican Party of Orange County on Monday, Ernby died "unexpectedly" after what was described as a "brief illness."



The statement didn't say when she died.

"I lost a dear friend to Covid complications," Ben Chapman, chair of the Greater Costa Mesa Republicans, said on Twitter. "You've been nothing but an inspiration to many of us here in Orange County." "My heart is broken and I'm in tears," he wrote.



Ernby, who lived in Huntington Beach, ran for the 74th Assembly District seat in 2020 as a "pro-business, pro-taxpayer, political outsider" who wanted to "bring back conservative values in California."



After losing her primary bid, she became active in local GOP politics, taking on leadership roles for the party's Precinct Operations and Voter Registration committees.

"The Republican Party of Orange County is greater because of Kelly Ernby and her passing leaves a giant void for all of Orange County," read the statement. "While Kelly is no longer with us, her fighting spirit will live on through our entire OC GOP family. We will honor her memory by redoubling our precinct efforts. We have hope in this tragedy because we know she had a deep faith; it also reminds all of us to be generous and kind with one another as we never know when it may be the last time we see them. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones."

Ernby was widely expected to run again for state office in 2022. She is survived by her husband, Axel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



