Kenny Deland missing: American student disappears while studying abroad in France

The 22-year old a senior at St. John fisher university in New York was on a study abroad program in southeastern France but has since gone missing

FRANCE -- A mystery is deepening over an American student who has been missing for almost two weeks while studying in France.

Now, Kenny Deland's parents are desperate to find him.

"This can't be possible. How did he go missing? What happened," said Deland's mother, Carol Laws.

The 22-year-old senior at St. John Fisher University in New York was on a study abroad program in southeastern France and was due to return home next week, but in late November Laws said she received a call from a college liaison.

"She said that she had to file a missing persons report because they had not seen him in 24 hours,' Laws recalled. "I'm not there. I'm here mile -- thousands of miles away."

The family in shock as they had been in constant contact with their son who they said was enjoying his time abroad.

"He loves to travel. So this trip has been something that he's really looked forward to. It's not characteristic of Kenny to not reach out to us and let us know what's going on," said Deland's father, Kenneth Deland.

The last time his parents heard from their son was on November 27. According to family, he boarded a train near the university and headed south. His phone pinged along the way.

On December 3, he was tracked to a sports store and was seen wearing a red jacket and gray hat while spending $9.

"It would be extremely important to understand who he has talked to, maybe in his age group in France or maybe he's talked to people back here in the United States on the phone," said former FBI agent Brad Garrett.

French authorities are investigating and said it is a "worrying disappearance" but citing privacy laws, as Kenny is an adult. His loved ones just want answers.

"If anybody has a way to help us find him, help us with the officials. Please help us," Laws pleaded.