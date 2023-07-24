'Orange Is the New Black' actress posts royalty check, highlighting streaming residuals amid strike

Actors and writers returned to the picket lines on Monday, and one actress is going viral for why she's on strike.

Kimiko Glenn played Brook Soso on Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black." She posted a video of a royalty check she received during the pandemic and has since re-posted it because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

She was paid $27.30. She appeared in 45 episodes of the hit show.

One of the main sticking points in negotiations between the actors and studios is over residuals that they get from streaming shows.

