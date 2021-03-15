Arts & Entertainment

Knott's Berry Farm announces plan to welcome back visitors in May

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Berry Farm officials have announced plans to reopen the theme park in Buena Park in May.

Although the 100-year-old park could reopen at 15% capacity on April 1 under new state guidelines, officials say it won't be until May when visitors can again enjoy the Peanuts gang. An exact date was not provided.

Knott's spokeswoman Diana Bahena said Friday theme park officials are "encouraged and excited" by the state's go-ahead for theme parks to reopen under the less restrictive red tier of the four-tier blueprint for safely reopening businesses during the pandemic.

But Knott's still has "some work to do" preparing for a reopening, she said, noting that the theme park's executives have to hire and train new workers and huddle up with government officials to iron out details.

Over the weekend, the park hosted a virtual event in an effort to hire 1,700 workers for the 2021 season in anticipation of its reopening.



Disney says it plans to reopen its California theme parks with limited capacity by late April
EMBED More News Videos

Disneyland plans to reopen by late April with limited capacity as COVID-19 trends improve in California, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Tuesday.



Under the red tier of the state's blueprint the theme park could be open to 15% capacity; it will be able to move up to 25% capacity when the county makes it to the orange tier. County officials said the orange tier could be reached as soon as April.

The park has been partially open for seasonal events without the rides, including its Taste of Boysenberry Festival being held on select dates. The outdoor food and retail event will continue through May 2.

Knott's officials said already purchased season passes will be valid for the remainder of 2021, plus a day-for-day extension in 2022 for the number of days the park was closed in 2021.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbuena parkorange countytheme parkknott's berry farm
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver arrested in fatal San Diego crash
LA County gyms, restaurants, movie theaters welcome eased COVID rules
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in SLO County
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
Why some can't withdraw stimulus payments from bank accounts
Steven Yeun becomes Oscars' first Asian American best actor nominee
California's 1st case of Brazilian COVID variant found in San Bernardino
Show More
Why you may never see video of Vanessa Guillen's killer in his last moments
Parents who had babies during pandemic now looking forward to future
Newsom launches campaign against likely recall
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
More TOP STORIES News