kobe bryant

Sports Illustrated honors Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition

A little over one week after the death of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, Sports Illustrated announced it is paying tribute to the NBA legend.

The sports magazine tweeted that the 100-page special edition will be released Friday. It is available to order online at $15.99, plus shipping and handling.

RELATED: Newly released 911 calls detail moments following helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
EMBED More News Videos

A little over one week after the death of Kobe Bryant, newly released 911 calls detail the moments immediately following the helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed the NBA superstar and eight other people.


The Twitter announcement was posted at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if the timing was coincidental or was a tribute to Bryant's jersey numbers: 8 and 24.

Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

MORE: Mariachis honor Kobe with performance outside Staples Center
EMBED More News Videos

Among the hundreds of people who gathered at a makeshift near Staples Center were mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.


The weather conditions at the time of the crash are just one of the factors the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into as part of their investigation into the cause of the tragedy.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year professional career with the Lakers. Tributes to the charismatic shooting guard have poured in from around the world, with fans flocking to a makeshift memorial at Staples Center to a mural on a basketball court in the Philippines.



Official plans for the funeral have not yet been announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportskobe bryantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
Vanessa Bryant marks birthday by sharing letter from Kobe
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News