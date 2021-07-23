Kolby Story case: Skeletal remains identified as missing woman after being found in Ballona Wetlands

EMBED <>More Videos

Possible human remains found amid search for missing Mar Vista woman

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Skeletal remains that were discovered in the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve near Marina del Rey last week have been identified as Kolby Story, a 32-year-old woman who went missing in December, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the identification in a brief statement Friday morning.

Story, of Mar Vista, was last seen Dec. 7, 2020, in the 12300 block of Pacific Avenue, according to the LAPD. The remains were examined by the L.A. County coroner's office.

Story's family and friends joined police in a search of the area after a good Samaritan turned in some of her personal property, which were found at a homeless encampment in Venice.

"She has not been seen since and her family is extremely concerned for her safety," the LAPD said at the time.

Bodies found in wrecked car in Angeles National Forest identified as missing teenage couple
EMBED More News Videos

Two bodies found earlier this month below a cliff in the Angeles National Forest have been identified as a missing teenage couple, officials say.


On July 16, a search was conducted at the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and Ballona Creek. Participants included Story's loved ones, police officers on horseback, and K-9 units from the California Office of Emergency Services.

According to Story's family, Kolby was at Venice Beach the evening of Dec. 6 and called a friend asking for help finding her car keys, which she had lost on the beach. They found the keys and Story got inti her car about 2 a.m. Dec. 7 to drive home to Mar Vista. She never made it home.

Her car was later discovered in a Marina del Rey impound lot. The car, with a flat tire, had been towed from a parking lot near a Ralphs grocery store in Marina del Rey.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division at (213) 486-6890.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countymarina del reymar vistavenicesearchlos angeles police departmenthuman remains foundlapdmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some LA restaurants temporarily close amid COVID-19 spike
CA EDD to begin distributing benefits to claimants this week
'Indians' no more: Cleveland finds new name for baseball team
South LA fireworks blast: 26 households each receive $2,000 from city
19-year-old woman shot, killed in Riverside
Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
Show More
20% of June COVID cases in LA County was among vaccinated
EXCLUSIVE: Older SF woman considers moving after violent attack
You may be waiting longer for your Domino's pizza
Tokyo Olympics begin with muted ceremony and empty stadium
Video shows deputies shoot, wound suspected car thief in Highland
More TOP STORIES News