Coronavirus

LA County to allow gyms, museums, day camps, other businesses to reopen starting Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the latest step toward further reopening the region's economy, Los Angeles County is expected to modify its health order that will allow several businesses to resume operations, including gyms, day camps and professional sports facilities without spectators starting Friday.

The order will be modified on Thursday, allowing those businesses to reopen their doors as early as June 12, county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced on Wednesday.

Zoos, aquariums, campgrounds, swimming pools, hotels for leisure travel and music, TV and film production will also be included in this phase of reopening once they implement required health protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus. That includes facial coverings and physical distancing guidelines.

"This is really the only way for us to reopening without creating huge increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19," Ferrer said.

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 update: LA County reports 61 new deaths, 1,275 additional cases
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
This organization is funding Meals on Wheels during the pandemic
Celebrate graduating seniors by adopting one
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 LAPD employees reassigned amid use-of-force investigations
Brush fire spreads to at least 50 acres near Ventura
COVID-19 in OC: County sees 2nd highest single-day death toll
Drug deal prompts car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway in Gardena
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy in Paso Robles, authorities say
More George Floyd protests scheduled in LA County
Brush fire erupts off 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass
Show More
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
LA supervisors vote to support statewide ban on sleeper hold
USC: 'Welcome home, Reggie Bush'
1 fired, another suspended from job after George Floyd death imitation
More TOP STORIES News