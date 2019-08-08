abc7 investigations

L.A. County sheriff's detective sentenced after pleading guilty to lewd act with child

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective Neil Kimball, who pleaded guilty to committing a lewd act with a child in Ventura County in 2017, was sentenced to three years for the crime.

Detective Kimball, 45, who also pleaded guilty to having unlawful sexual intercourse, received a three-year sentence on Thursday.

Kimball was working the 15-year-old girl's case for the elite Special Victims Bureau when he met with the young victim, who reported being the victim of sexual assault two years ago.

Kimball was arrested in November 2018 after a lengthy investigation by the LASD's Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped the teenager.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell told Eyewitness News that a colleague of Kimball's uncovered the incident while reviewing Kimball's cases when Kimball went out on medical leave.

The incident allegedly took place in November 2017 in Ventura County.

McDonnell said Kimball's arrest was a blow to the department -- the many hard-working men and women who faithfully uphold the law.

"When somebody in any position of public trust takes advantage of that position to hurt somebody else, it hits us all right in the heart," McDonnell said.

The department was reviewing as many as 300 cases that Kimball handled for the Special Victims Bureau to determine whether anything else he did was improper or criminal.

Kimball was previously accused of sexual battery in a case that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute, citing "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Deputy Neil Kimball committed the crime."
