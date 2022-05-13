La Habra man survives months-long battle with COVID-19, now in need of kidney transplant

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly two years after a months-long battle against COVID-19, David March thought he would be back to fishing, riding his Harley, and bowling. Instead, he is in need of a new kidney.The discovery came last December when he had to be hospitalized."The kidney transplant, for me, is the only viable option," said March. "My kidneys are functioning at less than 10%."He is on the waiting list for a transplant. But ahead of him on that list are nearly 20,000 Californians who are also waiting for a kidney."They say California is a 10 to 12 year wait," March said. "They've also put me out-of-state, which could be anywhere from three to seven years possibly."He was diabetic before catching the virus. However, March says doctors have told him COVID-19 was a contributing factor to his kidney issues. He needs dialysis three days a week."I just rest, come home," March said. "Normally I'll sit in a chair and fall asleep that evening, and sometimes even the next day I'm still pretty tired and wiped out."Cherished time with family helps March keep things in a positive light."Thank God I held on and I'm a fighter," said March. "I wasn't ready. Even with what's happened I am just still very happy to be here. I never take anything for granted I just have a positive attitude and you know, life is good."