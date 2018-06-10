LA man drowns in river at Sequoia National Park

This map shows the location of Sequoia National Park.

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. --
Officials at Sequoia National Park say a 36-year-old man from Los Angeles drowned in the Kaweah River.

Park officials were notified at Sunday afternoon of a visitor being swept down the Middle Fork of the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have issued warnings through the foothills of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks saying snowmelt is causing the river to flow much faster creating dangerous conditions.

"With rising area temperatures, rivers look very inviting. Please stay away as they are swift, cold, and dangerous," said Elizabeth Dietzen, U.S. Park Ranger
