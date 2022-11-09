Karen Bass, Rick Caruso vie to be next Los Angeles mayor in close race

Who should be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The housing crisis, crime, policing - are just some of the high-stakes issues as Karen Bass and Rick Caruso make their case.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? Voter have been deciding for months between U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso on who will lead America's second-largest city.

In what's expected to be a tight mayor's race, the favorite is Bass, a former state Assembly leader who has the advantage of being a lifelong Democrat in a city where Republicans are almost invisible.

She's backed by President Joe Biden and the Democratic establishment and has been promising to use her skills as a coalition builder to heal a wounded city.

WATCH: LA mayoral hopefuls Karen Bass, Rick Caruso discuss crime and more

Caruso is campaigning on an abrupt change in direction, arguing that Bass and other longtime politicians are part of the problem that has led L.A. into multiple crises.

He is promising to expand the police department to deal with rising crime rates and quickly get ubiquitous homeless encampments off the streets.

See more 2022 election results

The election has historical dimensions, coming as the City Council contends with a racism scandal that led to the ouster of its former president and calls for the resignation of two more members, an unabated homeless crisis, corruption probes and widespread concern with crime that has ranged from daytime robberies on city sidewalks to smash-and-grab thefts at luxury stores.

The winner will replace beleaguered Democrat Eric Garcetti, who will conclude two uneven terms with his nomination to become U.S. ambassador to India stalled in the Senate, apparently over sexual misconduct allegations against a former top Garcetti adviser.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

LA Mayor Race: Live Results