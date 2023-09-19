Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found dead in her downtown L.A. apartment on Sept. 12. Police said they're investigating her death as a homicide investigation, but little is known about the case involving Nichole Coats.

Deaths of 2 young women in DTLA don't appear to be related, LAPD says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department said there is no evidence to suggest the deaths of two young aspiring models who were both found dead last week are connected.

Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found dead in her downtown L.A. apartment on Sept. 12. Police are investigating her death as a homicide investigation, but little is known about the case involving Nichole Coats, who was found inside her apartment just two days before.

In an update released on Tuesday, police said since both cases remain active investigations, details about either case will not be released, but based on what they've discovered so far, the deaths don't appear to be related.

Coats' family is still awaiting the coroner's report. Both families say they stopped hearing from them on Sept. 7.

Coats' mother, Sharon, told Eyewitness News that her family suspects foul play was involved.

"I'm devastated that it happened to Nicole. This is horrible... it's like a dream, that my daughter's going to walk through the door and she's not. She's gone," she said.

"I'm just trying to piece everything together, but I still feel that something fishy is going on," she added.

The 32-year-old's father, Guy Coats, found her dead last weekend and called 911. He told ABC News that his daughter worked from home as a sales rep but was an aspiring model.

After the family heard about the death of Mooney, they started to get suspicious - especially since they say Coats' apartment is five minutes away from Mooney's.

Meanwhile, Mooney's family is also incredibly devastated. They held a vigil Sunday night to honor the 31-year-old's life, with many dressed in pink - her favorite color.

Her family was unable to get in touch with her days before she was found dead inside her apartment. Jourdin Pauline, Mooney's sister, says she would have been 32 next month.

"We would just be celebrating her birthday instead of this. But, we're celebrating her life and all the smiles that she gave everyone. Justice for Maleesa. R.I.P. my beautiful princess, Maleesa," she said.

Mooney's family also sent condolences to Coats' family. They said they hope the incidents make people more cautious.

"Nothing's in vain. Learn from everything - learn from this," said Mooney's aunt, Heather Hammock. "If it makes you be more cautious... to tell a friend where you're going. Do something. Don't just leave on your own please."

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.