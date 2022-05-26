pride parade

Raven-Symoné, wife Miranda Pearman-Maday to co-host LA Pride Parade 2022

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- LA Pride Parade 2022 is just weeks away - and the co-hosts for the June 12 event, Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, cannot wait!

"I remember the first time, it was so hot, there were so many bikes, and it was so much fun," said Raven. "I'm excited to get that energy back."

"It's going to be such a cool experience," said Pearman-Maday. "I'm just so honored to be here and invited and welcome!"

Raven says having her wife by her side for this event meant a lot.

"Being in the industry as long as I have and not really putting my personal life out there, then coming out and being able to share Pride with you all, and mostly with her, being able to show our love means so much."

The couple is thrilled that families will be able to watch, and stream, the upcoming parade festivities on ABC7.

"Being able to be a part of a celebration, even if you can't make it physically, you're able to see all the people and they're putting their best foot forward, being proud of who they are," said Raven. "It's inclusivity. It's about Pride all around."

