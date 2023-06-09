  • Watch Now

Celebrate at LA Pride Village in Hollywood this Sunday after the parade

Marc Cota-Robles Image
ByMarc Cota-Robles KABC logo
Friday, June 9, 2023 5:45PM
Celebrate at LA Pride Village in Hollywood Sunday after the parade
The annual event will feature two entertainment stages, a local vendor market, delicious food and drinks, dancing and more

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We are gearing up for LA Pride weekend, and Hollywood is the place to be on Sunday.

We talked to Kathleen Rawson from The Hollywood Partnership to find out more about LA Pride Village. The street festival takes place on Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday, 12pm-8pm.

You can see the interview in the video player above.

For more information, check out lapridevillage.com.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.

