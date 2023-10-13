LA Rams team helps local youth football program in Boyle Heights

This may be the next generation of professional football... the northeast Lincoln Rams! During this Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, the actual L.A. Rams have produced and released a short film highlighting the impact of this youth football program.

BOYLE HEIGHTS (KABC) -- This may be the next generation of professional football... the northeast Lincoln Rams! During this Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, the actual L.A. Rams have produced and released a short film highlighting the impact of this youth football program.

The team is coached by LAPD officers, like Officer Joe Quezada - working with kids from the Ramona Gardens public housing development in Boyle Heights.

"To have these kids say 'hey I belong to the Rams,' it gives them a sense of pride that they're working for something" said Quezada.

"The program can really help you stay away from those problems, you know, coming to practice instead of being somewhere you shouldn't be," said team member Javier Vargas.

"It's fun. It takes me out of the real world," said Wilson Pedro Miguel. "It's really fun."

The film they star in proves how these young players are giving the community a team to rally behind. On Sunday, October 15, the Rams take on the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, and a portion of the film will play on the infinity board... and about half of the team will be there to see it!

The Rams are hoping to ignite passion both on and beyond the field.