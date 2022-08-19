Want to be a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader? We've got you covered

Go behind the scenes to see what it takes to be the next Los Angeles Rams cheerleader!

Go behind the scenes to see what it takes to be the next Los Angeles Rams cheerleader!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As another Los Angeles Rams preseason is underway, a new set of cheerleaders will also take the field.

But finding the right men and women for the 2022 season took a long and grueling two weeks, attracting more than 300 candidates to apply.

"I'm feeling very nervous, but I'm also very excited as well," said Madison, a newcomer from Garden Grove. "I've been watching the Rams dance team for a while now, and I've loved every aspect of the team."

Say goodbye to Zoom and making dance videos. This time, tryouts were in person, signaling a sigh of relief and normalcy for many.

"It was the first time we've been in person in two years," said Keely Fimbres, director of cheerleaders and mascot. "You have the ability to feel of the other dancers and learn of the other dancers, choreographers and the judges."

After the first audition and semifinals, more than 70 hopefuls moved on to the next round, which included four dance rehearsals, group interviews and a final audition.

They're all vying for a pro cheerleader spot with the Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

"I was like, this isn't a dream. I actually made finals for an NFL team in Los Angeles," said Jessica, a newcomer from Orange.

"Very scary just knowing that you might not make it back," said returning rookie from West Hollywood, Tara. "Trying to do as best as I can. Just put your best foot forward."

"I was in shock. I was honestly speechless for finding out that I made finals," said Jan, a returning rookie and newcomer from Van Nuys.

After two choreographed dances and short introductions in front of judges, 29 dancers were announced as the 2022 Los Angeles Rams cheerleading team.

"I found it really hard to come one more year, but this is one of the best experiences that someone can go through," said Jordyn, a newcomer from Newport Beach.

While applications for this season have closed, look out for next year's tryouts right here: www.therams.com/cheerleaders.