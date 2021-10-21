fatal crash

Teen Lamborghini driver sentenced in West LA crash that killed Monique Muñoz

He was sentenced to nine months of what was described as a "rigorous juvenile camp" plus four years of probation.
By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenage driver of a Lamborghini SUV was sentenced Thursday in connection with a West Los Angeles crash that killed a 32-year-old woman in February.

The teenage driver's name has not been publicly disclosed because he is a minor. He had previously admitted to felony vehicular manslaughter in the case.

Monique Muñoz was driving home from work on Feb. 17 when her sedan was struck by a speeding black Lamborghini, authorities said.

Muñoz's family and friends demonstrated outside of the courthouse on Aug. 10, after her uncle said a judge denied a request to remove house arrest for the teen.

"I'm looking for this kid to actually get what he deserves," Muñoz's uncle Richard Cartier said at the time. "He murdered my niece and he had no remorse for any life of any kind and he showed it."

