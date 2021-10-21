Teen Lamborghini driver sentenced in West LA crash that killed Monique Muñoz

A judge handed down the sentence during a disposition hearing at the Inglewood Juvenile Courthouse. He was sentenced to nine months of what was described as a "rigorous juvenile camp" plus four years of probation.
The teenage driver's name has not been publicly disclosed because he is a minor. He had previously admitted to felony vehicular manslaughter in the case.
READ ALSO | Family of victim in deadly crash involving teen driver 'relives nightmare' during sentencing hearing
Monique Muñoz was driving home from work on Feb. 17 when her sedan was struck by a speeding black Lamborghini, authorities said.
READ MORE | 17-year-old driver admits to vehicular manslaughter in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed woman
Muñoz's family and friends demonstrated outside of the courthouse on Aug. 10, after her uncle said a judge denied a request to remove house arrest for the teen.
"I'm looking for this kid to actually get what he deserves," Muñoz's uncle Richard Cartier said at the time. "He murdered my niece and he had no remorse for any life of any kind and he showed it."