Lancaster: 2 found dead after authorities respond to gas leak in residential neighborhood, homicide investigators say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were found dead in a residential neighborhood of Lancaster on Friday morning after firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to a gas leak, authorities said.

Few details were immediately released about the investigation, which was being conducted by Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives in the 45000 block of Century Circle, according to a news release.

The gas leak was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

One person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, a Fire Department dispatcher said.

Two other people were pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said. Their identities were not disclosed.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
