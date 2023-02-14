Police searching for man accused of trying to sexually assault woman on Will Rogers State Beach

Police say the man approached the woman and placed his hand over her mouth while brandishing a boxcutter.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who attempted to sexually assault a woman on Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades.

PACIFIC PALISADES (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who attempted to sexually assault a woman on Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades.

The man approached the woman around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 on the beach near the 15500 block of Pacific Coast Highway and Temescal Canyon Road, "made a statement of intent,'' and placed his hand over her mouth while brandishing a boxcutter, according to a Los Angeles Police Department officer.

The woman was able to safely escape, the officer said.

The man was described as Latino, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue zip-up jacket with dark pants and a tan hat, according to the officer.

Detectives asked that anyone with information about the attempted assault call special assault detectives at 213-473-0447. Anonymous tips can be relayed to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.