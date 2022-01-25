Dramatic video shows LAPD sergeant save baby from choking as parents plead for help

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police sergeant is being hailed a hero after harrowing bodycam footage video captured the moment he saved a baby who was choking and not breathing.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. near Bellevue and Echo Park avenues in Echo Park. The footage, released Monday, begins with a father begging for help and running toward the sergeant as he holds his unconscious child.

"Please officer! Please! I don't know what's wrong!" the man cries out.

The father watches helplessly as the sergeant calls dispatch to get an ambulance to the scene for the baby girl.

As the sergeant works to clear the girl's airway, the worried mother arrives and yells out "Please! What's going on?!"

The sergeant begins patting the child on her back to help clear her airway. To the relief of everyone, the girl began to breathe.

According to LAPD, the sergeant found a "choking hazard inside the child's airway" and a he performed a finger sweep and back thrust to help her breathe again.

"As a result of his efforts, the unknown choking hazard dislodged and the child regained consciousness," LAPD said.

The baby was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to a news release.

The name of the sergeant has not been made public.

