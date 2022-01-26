LAPD sergeant speaks about saving choking child in intense moments caught on bodycam video

Body camera video recorded last week shows a man clutching an unconscious child and running up to the LAPD patrol car in Echo Park.
"Please officer! Please! I don't know what's wrong!" the man cries out.
That sergeant immediately began trying to clear the little girl's airway while calling for an ambulance. Moments later, she started breathing again.
The sergeant who performed the rescue says he understood the parent's panic as he is a father himself.
"I spoke to the dad and he was grateful...We shared a hug because I think it was a sigh of relief between both of us as fathers," said Sgt. Bumjin Kim.
He added he's grateful for the chance to make a difference in the family's life. He plans to meet with them again under better circumstances so he can give the little girl a teddy bear with a police vest.