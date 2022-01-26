LAPD sergeant speaks about saving choking child in intense moments caught on bodycam video

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD sergeant speaks about intense moments saving choking child

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles police sergeant who saved a young child from choking is speaking out about those emotionally charged moments.

Body camera video recorded last week shows a man clutching an unconscious child and running up to the LAPD patrol car in Echo Park.

"Please officer! Please! I don't know what's wrong!" the man cries out.

That sergeant immediately began trying to clear the little girl's airway while calling for an ambulance. Moments later, she started breathing again.

EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles police sergeant is being hailed a hero after harrowing bodycam footage video captured the moment he saved a baby who was choking and not breathing.



The sergeant who performed the rescue says he understood the parent's panic as he is a father himself.

"I spoke to the dad and he was grateful...We shared a hug because I think it was a sigh of relief between both of us as fathers," said Sgt. Bumjin Kim.

He added he's grateful for the chance to make a difference in the family's life. He plans to meet with them again under better circumstances so he can give the little girl a teddy bear with a police vest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
echo parklos angeleslos angeles countylapdbabychokingbody cameras
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 hurt after car slams into dining area outside Los Feliz restaurant
Portola HS basketball player target of racist slurs during game
Man released from prison after twin brother confesses to murder
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
Video: Robbers steal man's watch after fender bender in Sherman Oaks
2 years after LA County's 1st COVID-19 case, where are we now?
Show More
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule
Scientists monitoring new omicron subvariant BA.2
Pope urges parents to 'never condemn' their gay children
Wind advisory for parts of SoCal in effect until Wednesday at noon
New thriller 'Sundown' aims to keep you guessing from start to finish
More TOP STORIES News